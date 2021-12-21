MIDDLEBURG — A 43-year-old Winfield man was acquitted of indecent assault by a Snyder County jury Tuesday following a one-day trial.
Loren Zimmerman was accused of giving alcohol to a 19-year-old and assaulting the man while he was under the influence on Aug. 14, 2020.
Zimmerman, who was represented by Williamsport attorney, Michael Rudinski, testified in his own defense at the trial.
The jury found him not guilty of misdemeanor indecent assault but convicted him of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a third-degree misdemeanor which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Zimmerman has a criminal history and has served time in prison on drug charges.