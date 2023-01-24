SELINSGROVE — A 33-year-old Winfield man is in jail awaiting a hearing on charges he provided a 13-year-old girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her.
Albert P. Carroll III is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash at Snyder County Prison after the young girl reported that she was forced by him to consume alcohol and afterward he touched her inappropriately on Nov. 26, court documents filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
The girl has made a similar claim previously, but recanted out of fear, court records said.
Police obtained a warrant to obtain text messages between Carroll and the girl during the November incident.
He is charged with three counts each of felony indecent assault and corruption of minors and two counts each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and corruption of minors.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6 before District Judge John H. Reed.