WINFIELD — A project to replace a rail-highway grade crossing on Route 15 in Union Township is expected to start in mid to late summer.
At the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting on Friday via Zoom, North Shore’s Business and Development Manager Joe Kantz updated members on where the Union County Industrial Railroad project stands. In November, North Shore was awarded a $250,000 state investment through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund toward the estimated $750,000 project.
“This is one of the heaviest used public (traffic) crossings in our entire rail network,” said Kantz. “It’s one of the heaviest used rails as well. It gets used every day Monday through Friday.”
The existing crossing has needed continual, costly repairs and presents a safety issue when the pavement deteriorates. The proposed crossing is projected to last 30 years, needing minimal maintenance and will present a safer crossing surface, according to North Shore.
A pre-bid meeting is expected to take place in April or May. Kantz said a lot of pre-planning goes into the project.
“It’s a big project and much needed,” said Kantz. “I’m looking forward to seeing that completed and done the appropriate way so it lasts many, many years.”
The length of the work is to be determined. The work will be done with minimal traffic disruptions, said Kantz.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. David Rowe (R-85) released a joint announcement about the project in November.
“Many of my constituents travel across this railroad crossing on Route 15 every day,” Yaw said in the release. “In addition to the increased traffic stemming from the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project, I am told there has been a sizable increase in the volume of commodities destined for the Winfield area, both being delivered by truck and rail. I applaud this investment for the Union County Industrial Railroad, and I am happy to support the project moving forward.”
Rowe added, “Route 15 and the railroad are integral components of our local economy. It was a privilege working with Senator Yaw to bring this investment in real infrastructure to Union County.”