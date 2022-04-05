SELINSGROVE — A $300,000 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Weis Markets in Selinsgrove for the Monday, April 4 drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 4-8-25-29-38. The Weis Markets store at 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove, will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 11,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in Monday's drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
— MARCIA MOORE