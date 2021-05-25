The winning Mega Millions ticket worth $516 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow MegaBall 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash. The final jackpot value was updated based on actual sales. It’s the ninth largest Mega Millions jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.
The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Levittown. The store will earn a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.
“This most recent Mega Millions jackpot run — which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 — generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
The third Mega Millions jackpot won to date in 2021, Friday night’s win follows a $1.050 billion prize collected by a group of players in Michigan on January 22 and $96 million won by a New York couple on Feb. 16.