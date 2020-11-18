A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was for the Tuesday's Cash 5 drawing was sold in Northumberland, lottery officials said this morning.
A Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn, 5-10-13-38-41, to win $100,000, less withholding. Puff Tobacco Products, 180 Duke St., Northumberland will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Lottery officials did not announce the winner's name. Officials said winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 15,200 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.