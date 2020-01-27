Two winning tickets — including one sold in Watsontown — will split a $125,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday drawing according to lottery officials.
Two tickets matched all five balls drawn — 05-11-25-27-34 — to win $62,500 each, less withholding. One of the winning tickets was sold at Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown. The other was sold in Berks County.
According to lottery officials, winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Winners have one year to come forward. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.