Struggling families should expect another challenge this winter with rising heating costs, but there are programs and resources to assist.
Rates for supplying electricity from PPL Electric Utilities will rise on Dec. 1 from 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour to 14.612 cents for residential and from 11.695 cents to 14.751 cents for small businesses. Tracie Witter, PPL's Regional Affairs director, said those rates are not controlled by PPL.
"PPL's role is to deliver the electricity to customers. The delivery side of the bill is the charges PPL can control," she said. "The supply rates are dictated by our suppliers. We go to market twice a year, we get the best rates we can and we pass that along to our customers with no markup. That's our default rate."
Delivery charges from PPL have not increased since 2016. They are not increasing this year either, said Witter.
Reuters reported that U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook. Nearly half of U.S. households rely on natural gas for heat, with the average winter heating cost expected to rise to $931, up by 28 percent from last year, EIA said.
Electricity is the primary heating source for about 40 percent of homes. It is more expensive than gas at an estimated $1,359 per household this winter—a 10 percent increase from last winter, according to Reuters.
"EIA said residential costs will rise to $15.95 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) for gas, $2.32-$3.45 per gallon for propane, 14.8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kwh) of electricity and $4.54 per gallon for heating oil. That compares with last winter's residential costs of $13.02/mcf for gas, $2.30-3.33 per gallon for propane, 14.0 cents per kWh of electricity and $3.90 per gallon for heating oil," according to Reuters.
The increase for PPL is due to "ongoing market conditions that are impacting most factors of the economy, such as rising energy supply sources, supply chain issues, overall inflation and other global economic events," said Witter.
PPL customers are encouraged to shop for their own rates at https://www.papowerswitch.com. Witter said customers should be cautious, be sure to look at the terms and make sure the rates are fixed.
"We want our customers to shop around and get a better price if they can," said Witter. "That's the great thing about Pennsylvania because they can shop for their electricity, but be on the look out for deceptive marketing tactics that try to pressure you into doing this."
PPL tips and tricks to save
PPL offers tips and tricks for saving energy and programs to help pay bills, said Witter.
For example, customers can switch to LED light bulbs, install an occupancy sensor, keep curtains and blinds open on the south (sunny) side of the house during the day. Customers are encouraged to install Energy Star Certified smart thermostats to control temperatures and have the thermostat set at 68 degrees or lower. PPL has deals for these devices on Black Friday.
More tips can be found on PPL's website, as well as financial programs to help customers in hard times. For example, budget billing allows customers to spread the costs of electricity bills throughout the year and pay the same payment each month and avoid spikes, said Witter.
Operation HELP is a PPL Electric program that provides grants to eligible families struggling with their energy bills. Customers can also pick the monthly due date of their bill to work with their income schedule.
Customers can apply for the above programs and others by visiting pplelectric.com/billhelp or calling 1-888-342-5775, Witter said.
Organizations that help
Sandy Winhofer, the Community Action Agency Supervisor at Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc., and CSO CEO Megan Bair, said CSO has programs and resources available for struggling families when it comes to heating costs. CSO can help families apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant.
"CSO also has a program called CSO Cares for Savings for those who are 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines," said Winhofer. "It helps people save money and we match it dollar for dollar for next year's heating bills. We match it up to $400."
Clients can be people enrolled in the case management program. It includes financial literacy classes, said Winhofer.
LIHEAP usually would take clients into January before needing CSO assistance, but that may not be the case this year, said Winhofer.
"With these prices, we are not sure what kind of winter it will be," she said.
"We're assessing these needs to see what people are coming in with," said Bair. "We know it will be different than other years. We're monitoring the need, our funding, and looking for other funding opportunities to help support what we know will be a tough winter for people."
Those seeking services from CSO are asked to call 570-644-6575 and press 0. CSO provides services to those in Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties.
Weatherization
Mandy Fox, the chief of Weatherization at Seda-Council of Governments in Lewisburg, said residents can make their homes more energy efficient with free weatherization services, which include materials and labor. From Nov. 1 to April 1, SEDA-COG also offers Cold Weather Crisis assistance to fix the heating crisis. This service is available to income-qualifying homeowners and renters in Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder and Union counties. Since 2008, over 8,600 homes have been weatherized.
"We actually have a waiting list right now because we have that big of a backlog of people needing assistance," said Fox.
From January 2022 to September 2022, 527 homes have been serviced through a combination of programs. Those programs are: UGI contracts, State Weatherization, Penelec, Crisis, Clean & Tune, Department of Energy, and a Cooling Pilot Program. Also, the Crisis Program started Nov. 1 and runs tentatively until April 28, focusing on qualified clients' malfunctioning heating systems, according to SEDA-COG.
Fox said she anticipates residents needing more services this year. There are assistance programs for every utility with the exception of borough/township-owned utilities.
"It's a struggle," said Fox. "The price of electricity has gone up, the price of oil. People are looking to turn their thermostats down. The older generation struggles with it. They're born to work, but they're cold when they're sitting still. We strive to make their homes more energy efficient."
For more information, visit https://seda-cog.org/departments/weatherization.
Reuters contributed to this report.