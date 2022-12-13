A massive winter weather storm system is headed east and is projected to drop between 4 to 8 inches of snow on the Valley Thursday, said a meteorologist Tuesday night.
"It looks like we'll see snow coming in beginning sometime Thursday morning," said Alan Leppert, of AccuWeather, in State College. "It could start as a little snow and sleet before it likely changes to all snow for a time during the day Thursday. And then later Thursday into Thursday night, it will mix in with some sleet again. We're looking at storm totals here around 4 to 8 inches."
For drivers, watch for slippery road conditions Thursday, Leppert said.
The snow and sleet should end Friday morning. "So it's at least a 24-hour storm for you," he said.
This is a storm that is crossing the country, pushing eastward. There will be heavier snow in New York and parts of New England, Leppert said.
"This looks to be the biggest snow so far this winter," he said.
Anticipating the arrival of winter weather, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has already started pre-treating major roads.
Anti-icing trucks along high-volume roads in Snyder County began pre-treatment today and in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties pre-treatment begins Wednesday.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.
While precipitation is falling, PennDOT will have crews treating roadways around the clock, but the department aims to keep the roads passable rather than completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways through the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PennDOT cautions that with freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Motorists should leave plenty of space when following a truck that is plowing or spreading winter materials.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in State College had issued a Winter Storm Watch for 13 Pennsylvania counties, including Snyder and Union, for late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
The service's snow and ice forecast matches AccuWeather's, specifying that the maximum ice accumulation of around one tenth of an inch is likely for western Pennsylvania.
"The gradient in snow accumulation will likely increase from southwest to northeast across the watch area, ranging from around 4 inches in southern Centre County to 6 inches or more in parts of Tioga and Sullivan Counties," according to NWS.