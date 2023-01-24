A winter storm watch is in effect from late tonight through Wednesday evening according to the National Weather Service.
According to meteorologists, snow could accumulate up to 4 to 6 inches throughout the day on Wednesday with a light glaze of ice also possible. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph.
Heavy snow rates of an inch an hour are possible late tonight into Wednesday evening. The watch is in effect for 19 counties in central Pennsylvania, including all four Valley counties.
Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages, according to NWS. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening.