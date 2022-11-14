A winter weather advisory will go into effect this afternoon with snow and ice accumulations creating slippery driving conditions during the evening commute.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in State College placed the advisory into effect from 4 p.m. today until 2 a.m. Wednesday.
NWS reports snow totals up to an inch are possible in higher terrains, which could pair with a glaze of ice to create slick hazardous driving conditions.
"The same storms producing snow across the Plains Monday will shift eastward, bringing with it a swath of accumulating snow from Michigan and Indiana to Maine," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.
Snow is forecast to begin across Michigan and into Ohio this morning, and then across portions of Pennsylvania by the afternoon. Snow is expected to spread northward into New England through Wednesday.
On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation kicked off Snow Squall Awareness Week reminding motorists about quickly changing weather and weather conditions.
“We all have a role to play in staying safe on roadways this winter,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “When you get a snow squall warning, the safest thing to do is pause your travel to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, which will help first responders too.”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow (up to 2 inches in 30 minutes), strong winds (30+ mph), and whiteout conditions (visibility less than ¼ mile). Snow squalls often occur on days with otherwise partly cloudy skies.
Coming on so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation impacts, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.
“One of the things that makes snow squalls so dangerous is their tendency to produce icy roadways, or what we call a flash freeze,” said NWS Meteorologist John Banghoff. “Because they come on so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation incidents, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.”
In March, a snow squall along Interstate 81 in Schuykill County led to a fiery pileup that included more than 50 vehicles. Six people were killed in the incident.