A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon according to the National Weather Service in State College.
A mix of snow and sleet is expected across parts of central Pennsylvania beginning this morning. Total snow and sleet accumulations should be less than a half-inch, with a light glaze of ice also possible.
In advance of the storm, Danville Area School District has shifted to remote learning for the day. As of 6 a.m., it is the only Valley district to make the move.
The light mixed precipitation is most likely to begin around 8 a.m. in State College in Williamsport around 11 a.m.