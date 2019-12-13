A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Union and Snyder counties until 2 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, a light freezing rain expected throughout the morning. There may be a light glaze of snow, according to NWS, mostly in higher elevations and ridgetops.
Drivers should proceed with caution across the Valley according to PennDOT.
According to emergency radio communications, there are crashes throughout the area.
Emergency crews are shutting down Route 54 at the intersection with Route 61 outside of Mount Carmel because of icy conditions.