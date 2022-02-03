A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. tonight and runs through Friday morning as this morning's rain is expected to transition into a wintry mix later today.
The National Weather Service in State College has the advisory in effect from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday morning.
A mix of precipitation is expected across the region with snow and sleet accumulations of up to an inch with ice accumulations from one-tenth to a quarter inch.
The storm has started as rain and will change over to the wintry mix this evening and throughout the night.
Drivers should expect slick conditions during the evening commute Thursday and again on Friday morning.
Snow will be the main factor along the northern tier of Pennsylvania, where some areas could see a foot of snow. The Valley is expected to see less snow and more of a wintry mix and ice. "The area most likely to experience enough freezing rain and sleet from the storm to make for dangerous travel conditions will stretch from east-central and southeastern Ohio through a large portion of Pennsylvania to the Hudson Valley of New York and Massachusetts," AccuWeather reported.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.