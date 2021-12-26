A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Monday with the National Weather Service in State College calling for a mix of ice, snow and sleet throughout the day.
The advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are predicted, along with total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch.
Accumulations are expected to be higher on hilltops and in higher elevations.
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said speed limits may be reduced depending on conditions.