A winter weather advisory goes into effect tonight and runs through Friday morning ahead of a predicted wintry mix expected to arrive in the Valley this evening.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a quarter-inch of ice are possible. The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
An initial burst of snow will turn to mainly sleet after dark tonight, according to NWS. Several hours of sleet will be followed by several hours of freezing rain. This combination will create a thick layer of ice, NWS says. Temperatures will gradually warm to just above freezing in most places before sunrise south of Interstate 81 and later Friday morning north of Interstate 81. Gusty winds on Friday, mainly after the precipitation ends, could lead to power outages.
Less than an inch of snow is expected with “the bigger ticket item being the sleet and freezing rain,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek said. “It’s a pretty juicy storm, a lot of moisture. The question is what is the ratio between sleet and freezing rain?”
Travel restrictions
On Wednesday, PennDOT announced several precautions ahead of the storm, including the pre-treatment of roads and advanced vehicle restrictions.
Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, PennDOT reported. Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
PennDOT will implement travel restrictions along interstates beginning at 5 p.m. with Tier 1 restrictions along the entire length of Interstate 99. Two hours later, at 7 p.m. Tier 1 restrictions go into place along seven other highways, including the entire lengths of Interstate 80 and 180.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks; passenger vehicles towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs) and motorcycles.