The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday morning with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected across the region.
The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
NWS says snow will come down hard at times throughout the day. The storm will spread east across Pennsylvania with it starting the Valley around 8 a.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has sent out a safety reminder to those who are out in the snow on Saturday.
“It is essential that people across the state take steps to remain safe during the upcoming winter weather,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are committed to ensuring a healthy Pennsylvania, and we know that snow and ice can cause a number of health and safety challenges for people of all ages. It is important that people take steps to prevent injuries from shoveling, take precautions to prevent slips and falls, and dress for the weather.”
When shoveling snow, it is important for people to consider their physical fitness. Those who are not used to strenuous physical activity can quickly become tired from shoveling. Follow these additional tips to make removing snow safer:
- Consider shoveling in shifts instead of all at once;
- Take breaks and drink water to prevent dehydration;
- Push snow instead of lifting it – if you must lift, bend your legs and not your back;
- Avoid twisting motions that can stress your back; and
- If using a snow blower, follow all safety instructions and stay aware of others who may be nearby.