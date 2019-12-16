A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. today and run through 11 a.m. Tuesday according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists are calling for mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of less than an inch along with a layer of ice.
Untreated roads could be slippery.
"The stronger storm will be more effective at drawing milder air northward later Monday into Tuesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Eric Leister. "Places that see some wintry precipitation early Monday, like Baltimore and Philadelphia, will change to plain rain later Monday into Tuesday."
According to AccuWeather, "sandwiched in between the snow and rain will be a corridor where a significant buildup of ice can occur. Portions of central and eastern Pennsylvania and the central Appalachians into southern New England can have up to a quarter of an inch of icy glaze on elevated surfaces like hand railings, windshields, trees, and power lines."