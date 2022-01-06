A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Walker said the Valley will start to see snow somewhere between 8 and 9 p.m. tonight and last through Friday morning before tapering off.
“There will not be any big accumulations,” he said. “But it will be slippery out there and could cause some travel problems.”
Walker said the snow will hit the ground, stick, and also stick around.
“The next few days will be cold and that cold will extend for some time,” he said. “This will be what appears to be the beginning of winter.”
Saturday and Sunday will remain cold, and Sunday could bring some mixed precipitation, Walker said.
Walker said he is tracking another system that could also be hitting the Valley next weekend but is not ready to make any predictions just yet, he said.