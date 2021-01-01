A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday with freezing rain and possible ice accumulation this afternoon across central Pennsylvania.
According to the National Weather Service at State College, precipitation is expected to spread northeast during the afternoon. The precipitation is expected to start as freezing rain before transitioning to all rain this evening.
Total ice accumulations ranging from a light glaze in the valleys, to around a quarter of an inch on the ridgetops.
NWS says "untreated roads and sidewalks could be very slippery. Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible over the higher terrain.
PennDOT is putting some travel restrictions in place this afternoon, including speed limit reductions.