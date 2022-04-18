Winter isn't quite done yet, apparently
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon until 5 a.m. Tuesday for most of the Valley. The National Weather Service in State College is calling for 1-5 inches of snow with the heaviest expected early this evening for portions of the Valley.
A large swath of western and northern Pennsylvania is part of the advisory, which does not include Snyder County.
NWS reports the valleys will get the least amount of snow while the ridge tops are likely to see greater accumulations.
Slippery road conditions are possible which could impact this afternoon's commute home NWS reports.
Snowfall rates could be 1 inch per hour or greater this afternoon.