SUNBURY — Charges of felony wiretapping against a Sunbury man have been dismissed.
Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Seventh Street, was arrested in June after police were contacted by City Administrator Derrick Backer. Police said Backer told Sunbury pfficer Trey Kurtz he discovered a social media post with a recording of a conversation between Backer and a city fire chief, according to police.
Backer told police he was at a court hearing dealing with a code issue for the city and Heilig in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey when Heilig allegedly said he made recordings of the city officials, according to police.
Toomey dismissed the case on Tuesday. Heilig was represented by Sunbury attorney Jim Best.
"My hats off to the judge who still believes in the First Amendment," Heilig said Wednesday. "Sunbury has to change."
After the June hearing Backer said he was able to access Heilig’s social media page and discovered a video posted on April 24 by Heilig, police said.
In the video, Heilig was speaking to Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp. On the video, Rupp is heard saying “I don’t want you recording me,” according to a criminal complaint.
"He (Rupp) was on my property and I told him I was recording him," Heilig said.
In the April incident, Backer arrived at the scene and Heilig continued to record while standing on Seventh Street, police said. Heilig held the phone by his side during the conversation and continued to record Rupp and Backer’s communications without notifying them or receiving their consent to record, police said.
Kurtz said Rupp allegedly told him he was not aware of the recording of the conversation and he never gave permission.
Sunbury police can refile the charges according to the law. Police Chief Brad Hare declined comment.