MOUNT CARMEL — All charges filed against a Coal Township man accused of felony wiretapping are headed to Northumberland County Court in Sunbury.
Following the second day of a two-day preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole determined there was enough evidence to bound the charges to county court for Jesse A. Storm, 44, of West Mulberry St., who works with Brokers Realty. He is facing 18 felony counts of violating the Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.
Storm allegedly secretly intercepted and recorded the voices of six individuals in the lobby of Shamokin City Hall and outside the building on July 7. He then allegedly posted those communications on his Facebook page, county Detective Degg Stark reported.
Storm is also facing three other felony wiretapping charges following a June incident. Storm is accused of recording private conversations of former Mayor John Brown and Councilmen Scott Roughton and Charles Verano following a city council meeting on June 14 outside the city municipal building. The recorded conversation was posted by Storm on Storm’s Facebook page.
Storm is scheduled for jury selection for the June incident on Monday in front of county Judge Paige Rosini. A formal arraignment for the new charges is not yet scheduled.