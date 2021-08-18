SUNBURY — A second homicide witness testified on Wednesday that accused killer Brian Heffner was playing with the gun prior to the shooting of Sean Maschal in 2017.
On Wednesday, the second day of the trial for Heffner in Northumberland County Court, witness Robert Villari Jr. testified for approximately an hour about the events of Sept. 12, 2017, in which Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, is accused of firing the gun that killed Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel Township. The victim's body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.
Heffner had "his hand in his lap, playing with the gun" while in the backseat of the vehicle and "loading and unloading" the gun while acting "goofy" and "like a little kid," Villari, 34, of Coal Township testified.
The Commonwealth rested on Wednesday with a total of 11 witnesses between the two days: five on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. The defense now has a chance to present their witnesses when the trial continues at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in Courtroom 1 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.
Villari admitted to having stolen the Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in Ashland and hoped to exchange it for drugs. Villari met up with Heffner, Maschal and David Brown, 37, of Ashland. They drove around together in the Coal Region and the others got high on bath salt while Villari remained high on meth, Villari testified.
Villari, also in the backseat, testified that he and Heffner argued about putting the gun away. At one point, Villari said he took the firearm away from Heffner, but Heffner started choking him and Villari gave the gun back. Moments later, the gun went off, shooting Maschal through the head.
"I screamed, "Why the hell did you do that?'" Villari testified.
There was "chaos," he said.
Brown, the driver, stopped on a dirt road known as “Red Ash Road.” Villari said he jumped out of the vehicle and threw the bullets into the woods and would later throw his bloody pants and the gun's magazine into a storm drain in Ashland.
When Villari returned to the vehicle, he said Maschal's body was on the ground and they left. Villari said he didn't have a phone. He said he kept telling the others to call for help but Heffner said no.
The three continued on their journey to Lebanon to exchange the gun for drugs. On the way, they cleaned the blood from the vehicle at a gas station along Interstate 81, dumping some clothing into trash cans. Then they got high from the 3.5 grams of bath salts that they received for the weapon that killed Maschal, Villari testified.
The clean-up was "disgusting," said Villari.
He added, "It messed me up for the rest of my life... it was crazy."
Villari is not charged with homicide, but he is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. A plea deal will be offered to him at the conclusion of the trial, Villari testified.
Defense Attorney Michael P. Dennehy, of Danville, asked Villari whether it made sense for Heffner, who was sitting directly behind Maschal, to have been able to accidentally shoot Maschal with the way he was holding the gun and the tall seat between them. Villari said he didn't know.
Dennehy then asked whether it was possible that Villari was the one who shot Maschal. Villari said simply, "No."
Michael McIntryre, of Ashland, testified that he owned the gun that was stolen by Villari. He assumed he had misplaced the firearm in September because he was in the process of moving.
He didn't realize it was stolen until a detective from Lebanon County contacted him and told him that his gun had been recovered in an arrest in the county.
Other witnesses included state Parole Officer Adam Kusnerick, who testified that he identified Maschal's backpack recovered with a search warrant; Mount Carmel Police Patrolman Justin Stelma, who testified that he was on the scene on Sept. 14, 2017, when Heffner had to be revived by Narcan after an overdose; Michael Begis, of Mount Carmel, who testified that Heffner knew he was wanted for homicide; and State Police Cpl. Matt Templim, who testified about arresting Heffner on Sept. 21, 2017, in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Mount Carmel Township Patrolman Michael Pitcavage, who testified the first day, was brought back to the witness stand to testify that ammunition found in Maschal's backpack did not match the firearm. He also testified that Heffner did not have a firearm license.
Dennehy and co-counsel John L. McLaughlin, of Danville, represent Heffner. Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward is the lead prosecutor.
The trial is set to last until Friday, but the commonwealth rested after only two days and 11 out of 15 scheduled witnesses.