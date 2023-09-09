SUNBURY — Witches, wizards, muggles and squibs who attended the seventh annual Arts & Curiosities Fest on Saturday also had the opportunity to be liberators.
Festival-goers donated new socks for the homeless shelter Haven Ministry, at 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury. Dobby’s Elf Sock Drive was inspired by Dobby, an enslaved house elf in the Harry Potter series whose species is freed when presented with clothing.
"I absolutely love Harry Potter," said Caitlin Anderson, a Sunbury resident who donated a big bag of socks. "It's going to a good cause, so I grabbed what I could. I'm so happy they're doing this."
The Arts & Curiosities Fest, inspired by the magical book series by J.K. Rowling and the movies that followed, was held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Stroh Alley and along Market Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets. The event drew hundreds of visitors and nearly 50 vendors.
Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council, said she saw the idea online to donate socks to charity. A large tote was set up in Stroh Alley.
"I thought it would be great to add to the festival," she said. "I always like to give back and this is a great way to do it."
Lloyd said she loves seeing people return year after year and also seeing new faces. This was also the first year that PennDOT allowed them to shut down a part of Market Street.
"We've grown out of Woodlawn Alley," said Lloyd. "With 50 vendors, we really needed to expand."
Megan Strommer, of Milton, said she has been reading the Harry Potter series since the movies came out when she was 9. She also donated a pair of holiday socks on Saturday.
"I couldn't read the books yet, but we listened to them on cassettes in the living room and my dad would read along," she said. "I was something my family would do together."
Strommer said it was her first time at the festival this year.
"It's so cool," she said. "I'm having so much fun. It's crazy to see how many people are here, dressing up and representing their House classes."
Anderson has a lightning bolt tattoo on her wrist to represent her love for the series.
Alii Albrecht, of Bloomsburg, came to the festival in a witch hat and a yellow and black Hufflepuff scarf.
"I love it here," she said. "It's so cute."
Albrecht said she would like to see the fandom grow again.
"I feel like it's a dying fandom," she said. "It's such a great series."