Licensed child care providers in Pennsylvania can apply for part of $655 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to stabilize Pennsylvania’s child care industry.
Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead made the announcement on Monday. Child care providers can submit applications for one-time grant funding that can be used to cover expenses and provide stabilization to this critical industry.
“This is an unprecedented amount of funding that we hope and believe will help these businesses and nonprofit organizations shore up their finances, recruit and retain early childhood professionals, and build capacity to serve more children, especially in communities where working families are struggling to access affordable child care options,” Acting Secretary Snead said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Pennsylvania’s child care industry — from increased expenses and decreased demand early in the pandemic to the current challenges of staffing shortages and waiting lists for families that need affordable child care to get back to work. Our goal with this funding distribution is to offset those challenges and create a pathway for recovery from this pandemic – not just for child care, but for our economy as a whole.”
State officials announced that the DHS is partnering with Penn State’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs to develop a distribution methodology that is fair and maximizes the impact of every dollar. At least 90 percent of the total funding will be used to provide grant funding directly to eligible child care providers.
DHS established an online application process beginning Monday. Child care providers have the discretion to use these dollars for a variety of purposes, which include: Personnel costs, including for both recruitment and retention efforts, such as sign-on bonuses and pay increases; operational costs, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance, and insurance; health and safety costs, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and sanitation supplies, and staff professional development related to health and safety practices; equipment and supplies; goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services; mental health services for children and staff; and, reimbursement for past COVID-19-related expenses incurred after Jan.31, 2020.