LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A closed bridge was awarded more than $370,000 in state funding on Thursday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that Northumberland County was awarded $371,245 to replace an inactive county bridge located on Hill Road, Lewis Township, over Glade Run Creek. It was among 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties selected for $47.8 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.
"It's fantastic news," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "Any time we can get money to take care of a situation like that where the bridge has been out is good. We'll need to get a few more dollars for funding. We can open another road that people can take instead of a long detour."
The money was applied for with support from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability, according to Wolf's office.
The approximate-35-foot bridge is one of 72 bridges owned and maintained by the county. It is a single lane with a wooden base and used metal sides. Piles of rocks have been placed on both sides of the bridge to prevent traffic from coming across.
It has been closed for at least six years after an inspection revealed severe deterioration and it couldn’t support a three-ton weight limit, said county Engineer Chuck Hopta.
It has not been repaired due to low traffic volume as well as a $650,000 price tag, said Hopta.
Wolf also announced two Union County projects. East Buffalo Township is receiving $518,371 to upgrade the existing traffic signal and install pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 2007 and provide advance warning for adjacent Buffalo Valley Rail Trail mid-block crossing on Route 2007. Kelly Township is receiving $1.06 million for construction of a new roundabout at the JPM Road and Hospital Drive intersection, widening and realigning approaching roadways, and installing new sidewalks to link to existing sidewalks on JPM Road.
“Transportation is critical to connecting communities and economies, and we are an important partner in bringing progress across the state,” Wolf said in a media release. “These investments will improve overall mobility and safety while bolstering commercial projects.”
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a media release.