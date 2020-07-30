Gov. Tom Wolf called a press release sent out by State Rep. Russ Diamond a "thinly veiled attack" on the LGBTQ community.
In a statement released this morning, Gov. Wolf criticized the release posted to Diamond's Facebook on Wednesday. The letter by Diamond mirrors a statement from State Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine earlier this week about the treatment of members of LGBTQ community statewide.
Wolf is calling for the House to censure the representative from Lebanon County.
“Abhorrent, disrespectful, dangerous. There are no words that adequately describe my disdain for the antics Rep. Diamond displayed in his latest missive," the governor said in this morning's statement.
“Rep. Diamond’s press release is nothing more than a thinly veiled attack on the LGBTQ community and the commonwealth’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, and a nationally respected leader in public health, whose bravery and resolve in the face of constant attacks is laudable.
“Virtually no thinking person disputes mask-wearing as an effective means to stop the spread of COVID. Proud non-mask-wearers such as Rep. Diamond are not displaying their freedom, but rather their ignorance and lack of respect for themselves, their families, neighbors and communities when they don’t wear a mask, and are likely leading to more spread of this dangerous virus.
“To equate any disrespect for those not wearing masks to the decades of disrespect, threats and violence against our LGBTQ community goes far beyond the hallmarks of a decent society. For these actions to come from a legislator elected to fairly represent all his constituents is simply unforgivable."