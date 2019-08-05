Gov. Tom Wolf renewed his calls for federal and state action on gun reform Monday in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Wolf called on Sen. Mitch McConnell to reconvene the U.S. Senate immediately to consider pending gun safety legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. Gov. Wolf also encouraged state lawmakers to pursue common sense reforms that would reduce access to guns for violent and dangerous individuals.
Pennsylvania is less than a year removed a mass shooting that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which put the issue front and center in the commonwealth.
“The Tree of Life shooting made clear the imminent danger of hatred mixed with powerful guns,” Gov. Wolf said. “We saw the carnage up close and we know there is more that we can do. Unfortunately, as a country and a commonwealth, we have failed to address these dangers, or adequately respond to gun violence that plagues communities, large and small, on a day-to-day basis. There is no single solution, but there are certainly common sense steps we can take, on a myriad of problems, to reduce the likelihood and propensity of gun violence.
“The biggest and most immediate step that we could take as a nation is for the United States Senate to reconvene and pass House Resolution 8, a sweeping gun safety bill, approved by the U.S. House in February. Further, it is my belief that Congress should immediately pursue a ban or significant restrictions on assault rifles and ammunition accessories — those weapons of choice of mass shooters. I call on Majority Leader McConnell to immediately end the Senate’s recess and bring this bill to a vote. This is a nationwide crisis and it demands a national solution.
“Further, the commonwealth must also do more. I urge the House and Senate to address this issue. In Pennsylvania, as long as it is a private sale, any person can still buy an assault rifle to commit a mass shooting without a background check. We still don’t have a ‘red flag’ law that could get these weapons away from someone who was known to be dangerous. These are just two of many bills that exist right now to reduce violence. All of these bills have been stalled for too long."
Wolf ordered all Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to half-staff to honor the victims of the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The state flag will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday. The United States flag has already been ordered to half-staff during this time.