HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has nominated Berwick District Judge Richard Knecht to fill a vacant seat on the Court of Common Pleas for Columbia and Montour Counties, according to a news release from state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, of Berwick.
“Rich is an excellent choice to fill this important role as judge in the Court of Common Pleas,” Gordner said. “I am very supportive of his nomination by Governor Tom Wolf and will work with my colleagues in the Senate to complete his approval.”
Knecht is a graduate of Bloomsburg State College and The Dickinson School of Law. He has been a practicing attorney in the Berwick area since 1984. He has served as a Columbia County first assistant district attorney, solicitor for the Columbia County commissioners and counsel for Columbia County Children and Youth Services.
Knecht has been the magisterial district judge in Berwick since 2010. He was initially appointed by Gov. Ed Rendell in 2010 and was then elected to two subsequent terms.
The nomination now heads to the state Senate, which has a constitutional duty to advise and consent on the governor’s nominations, according to Gordner’s release.