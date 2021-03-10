Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northumberland County to fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy Fire Chief Kevin (Bubba) Malukas of the Coal Township Fire Department who died Monday
According to Wolf's office, the commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff in honor of Malukas until sunset on Saturday – the day of his funeral.
The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.