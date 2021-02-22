Pennsylvania state flags will be flown at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Snyder County in honor of firefighter Phillip Craig Ginter, Gov. Tom Wolf announced this afternoon.
Ginter, 57, of Beavertown, was stricken while helping pump water at a fill site as fire crews battled a fire overnight Saturday; he later died at Geisinger's Lewistown facility. He was identified Sunday evening by members of his fire department, the Rescue Hose Company in Beavertown after they met with his family.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute, Wolf said.