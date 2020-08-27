HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday renewed his call for the General Assembly to act to smooth out the process of counting mail-in ballots.
In the June primary, about 1.5 million voters cast ballots by mail. Election officials have warned that without state action, the further increase in by-mail votes expected during the presidential election will lead to delayed results.
Wolf identified four key changes he’d like lawmakers to make to alleviate the strain on the state’s election system caused by the expected deluge of mail-in ballots.
Those include:
Allowing counties to start preparing mailed-in ballots for counting earlier in the day;
Requiring counties to count mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive late;
Requiring counties to begin sending mail-in ballots four weeks before the election;
Giving counties more time to appoint new poll workers;
“These proposed reforms will further strengthen our elections, help people to vote safely from home and assist counties in processing the surge in mail-in ballots,” Wolf said.
A House Republican spokesman said Thursday election reform will be one of the issues on the agenda when lawmakers return to the Capitol next week. Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for the House Republicans, said that negotiations on election reform would be further along if the governor’s administration had been more willing to compromise.
“While we agree that changes must be made to our Election Code following the primary, it was the governor’s team who walked away from substantive discussions on reaching agreement on a bill only to seek their politically-motivated changes in the courts and making an end-run around the Constitutional prerogative of the General Assembly to determine the time, place and manner of elections,” he said.
The governor’s proposals come three days after Senate Republican leaders introduced legislation that would include some of the reforms suggested by Wolf — the move to allow counties to begin preparing ballots earlier and the move to allow counties to begin sending out ballots earlier.
The Republicans’ legislation would also require counties to contact voters if the signature on the ballot doesn’t match their signature on file; allow poll workers to be appointed to any voting precinct in their county, and allow poll watchers to serve anywhere in the state.
The Senate Republicans also proposed authorizing counties to establish “secured locations for the return of ballots at the County Courthouse, permanent offices of the Election Board and polling places,” as an alternative to drop boxes that were used in several counties in Pennsylvania the primary.
They also proposed moving the deadline to file an application for a mailed ballot from seven days before the election to 14 days.
That was a change sought by the U.S. Postal Service, which warned state officials that ballots sent to people who applied at the state’s deadline might not arrive on time to be counted. Wolf’s administration has asked the state Supreme Court to order that ballots be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.
Wolf said Thursday that despite the legal maneuvering, he would prefer that the change be accomplished by having it included in an election reform bill.
Senate Republican leaders noted that many of Wolf’s proposed reforms mirror their proposal.
“The majority of the election reforms the governor outlined today during his press conference were contained in Senate Bill 10 that we introduced on Monday to ensure fair elections. With that legislation, we are trying to safeguard that every voter has the opportunity to vote, has confidence in the system and receives results in a timely manner,” Senate President Pro Tem Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson County and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Wolf said that he’s open to negotiating to compromise on what kind of changes become law.
“This is a first step,” he said. “Everything we should do should be focused on increasing access to vote, making sure it’s safe and secure.”