HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is planning to make a pitch for a personal income tax hike to pay for a dramatic boost in school funding during his budget address planned for Wednesday.
Under the plan, the state’s personal income tax would increase from 3.07% to 4.49%, a move that the administration projects will increase school funding almost $2 billion.
“We can have a great public school for every child in every neighborhood in Pennsylvania, good job opportunities for everyone who wants them, and an economy strong enough to provide for everyone. It is possible to pursue a legislative agenda for this commonwealth that is good for families, good for businesses, and good for the economy," Wolf said. “Most of all, I think your family’s future is important enough that we ought to just have this argument right now instead of putting it off until next year, and the year after that, and the year after that. Let’s make Pennsylvania an even better place to live, work, and dream big dreams for your kids.”
Wolf had been scheduled to deliver his budget address on Tuesday but that was postponed it due to the snowstorm that had hit much of the state Sunday through Tuesday morning.
His office released details of the plan Tuesday.
The COVID relief plan signed into law by former President Donald Trump in December will provide an additional $2.2 billion for schools. But the state flat-funded school districts in this fiscal year and most school school districts didn’t raise taxes in 2020 to limit the strain on local taxpayers, according to the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.
The group has warned that with the impact of reduced earned income tax revenue for local schools still unclear, school officials worry that they’ll be struggling to pay the bills when the federal stimulus dollars run out.
Republicans control both chambers of the General Assembly, meaning that getting a tax increase approved will be “a tough row to hoe,” said Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University.
Madonna said that he believes schools will need more funding to deal with increased operational costs. Conservative lawmakers are going to be extremely resistant to any effort to increase the income tax, he said.
“The problem is the Legislature is not likely to do it,” he said.
The fact that 2021 isn’t an election year might provide cover for some lawmakers to consider the idea, Madonna said. But Wolf is also in the third year of his second term in office, meaning that lawmakers may feel like there’s less reason to work with him, Madonna said
Lawmakers last approved an increase in the tax in 2004. The governor’s plan to increase the personal income tax would raise about $3 billion extra.
The biggest part of the school funding from Wolf’s tax hike , $1.35 billion, would be distributed to schools to pay for their primary operations, like teacher salaries, operations costs and supplies, on top of the $6.8 billion they currently receive, according to information provided by the governor's office. The majority of that $8.1 billion would go out through a 5-year-old school funding formula designed to iron out inequities in how Pennsylvania funds the poorest public schools. A portion of it would ensure that no school district receives less than it does now, officials said.
Schools also would receive another $200 million for special education aid, on top of the $1.2 billion they currently receive, in addition to other sums of money, according to the information provided by the Wolf Administration.
The plan would increase exemptions for people who earn less, so that high-wage earned pay more of the tax, according to the governor's plan.
Overall, 67 percent of Pennsylvanians will either get a tax cut or see their taxes stay the same, under the plan. The proposal increases the allowances for tax forgiveness to $15,000 for single filers, $30,000 for married filers, and $10,000 allowance for each dependent, according to the Wolf Administration. Filers with incomes at or below these thresholds will receive 100 percent tax forgiveness. The percentage of tax forgiveness declines by 1 percentage point for each $500 above the threshold for 100 percent forgiveness. For example, this means that families with two children making less than $84,000 will receive a tax cut while a family of four making $50,000 will have their taxes eliminated, according to information provided by the governor's office.