HARRISBURG – State lawmakers unveiled a $33.99 billion spending plan Monday afternoon with an aim toward getting the bill to the governor by the end of the week.
The plan would increase state spending about 1.8 percent over the 2018-19 budget, but would not include a hike in the minimum wage, said state House appropriations committee chairman Stan Saylor, R-York County.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, asked the legislature to provide $34.1 billion in funding in his February budget proposal.
"In February, Governor Wolf outlined a budget proposal that would make investments in all levels of education, build on our progress to have the nation’s strongest workforce and help children and their families at early periods of development, while making large deposits in the rainy day fund and structurally balancing after years of deficits,” said J.J. Abbott, Wolf’s spokesman.
The appropriations bill now before the legislature meets these objectives,” Abbott said.
Among the key spending increases, according to Saylor:
Education spending: The plan would increase basic education funding for schools by $160 million and increase funding for special education by $50 million. The plan would also allow for another $25 million in tax credits for donors who give to scholarship programs that cover tuition for private schools. Wolf vetoed a bill that would have boosted that tax credit program by $100 million.
Higher education: The budget would increase the state spending for the 14 colleges of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education by $9.3 million, a 2 percent increase. Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and Temple University are also scheduled to get a 2 percent funding boost, Saylor said. For Penn State that means a $4.7 million boost. For Pitt, it’s $3.47 million. For Temple, it’s $3.1 million. Funding for the Pennsylvania College of Technology would increase 17.6 percent – a $4 million boost, according to budget documents.
Ag funding: State spending on programs to benefit the agriculture industry are due to increase 12.8 percent in the proposal. That includes spending $4.5 million to create an Agricultural Business and Workforce Investment program, along with new spending on animal health and consumer health protection.
Public libraries: The spending plan would increase the subsidy to public libraries by more than 9 percent.
Saylor said that the plan was a negotiated compromise that has the support of the governor and Senate leadership, as well as House leadership. The plan passed the appropriations committee by a vote of 21-9.
Democrats objected to the plan, in part, because it doesn’t call for the boost in the minimum wage. Pennsylvania still uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour while every neighboring state has adopted a higher minimum pay rate.
State Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery County, the Democratic chairman of the appropriations committee, said not hiking the minimum wage was a “lost opportunity.” But he voted for the proposed spending plan calling it a “product of the reality of divided government.”
While Wolf, a Democrat, is governor, Republicans hold the majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Bradford said that the budget-planning was made less complicated this year by the fact that state tax revenue has come in more than $800 million better than projected.
Wolf and Republican lawmakers have both said they’d like to use that positive economic position to make a substantial deposit into the state’s rainy day fund.
Saylor said this plan, if passed, would allow the state to deposit as much as $300 million into that fund.
“Our commonwealth has capitalized on sound economic policies so that we are not asking taxpayers to dig any deeper into their own pockets, and in growing the rainy day fund, we are better positioned to avoid tax increases down the road,” said state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, the House Majority Leader.
Wolf had asked for a minimum wage hike to $12 an hour in his budget proposal.
State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin County, was one of the nine Democrats who voted against the measure.
She said she was “deeply disappointed” that the state isn’t moving to increase the minimum wage..
“Human services should not have to support people who are working 40 hours a week,” she said.
Wolf’s budget had projected that increasing the minimum wage would save the state $36 million by reducing the number of low-wage workers using safety net programs.
State Rep. George Dunbar, R-Westmoreland County, said the minimum wage proposal was part of Wolf’s spending proposal because the governor was banking on the projected savings as part of his strategy for balancing the budget. When the state tax revenue exceeded expectations, that diminished the pressure to confront the minimum wage controversy as part of the budget negotiations, he said.
Dunbar said a “substantive issue” like increasing the minimum wage, should be debated on its own and not as part of the overall spending package. Other House Republicans have balked at increasing the minimum wage over concerns that it would hurt small businesses.