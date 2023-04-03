SUNBURY — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend is likely headed to trial later this year.
On Monday in Northumberland County Court, Public Defender Michael Suders, who represents Samantha Jo Acy, 38, told President Judge Paige Rosini that the case was headed to trial following a plea offer from the commonwealth. Acy allegedly provided the drugs that killed Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24, 2021.
The jury selection and trial will be scheduled in May or June. Acy is also scheduled for a hearing on April 10 for a pre-trial conference where a bail motion will be heard.
Acy asked the judge whether she could modify her bail, which was increased to $200,000 cash bail on Aug. 9 from $125,000 because she tested positive for multiple drugs between January and July 2022.
Rosini told Acy that Judge Hugh Jones would need to hear her bail motion since he was the judge who originally set the bail.
Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Acy originally posted $125,000 bail on Jan. 21 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg. She returned to jail on Aug. 9 following Jones’s first bail modification hearing.
Probation Officer Jennifer Gehr previously testified Acy tested positive on May 9, July 18, July 28 and Aug. 8 for varying substances, including suboxone, methadone, fentanyl and THC. Children & Youth also reported a positive test for fentanyl and methadone on Aug. 4.
