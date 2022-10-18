SUNBURY — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend will remain an inmate at Northumberland County Jail after a Northumberland County judge denied a motion to decrease bail.
On Tuesday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones kept the bail of Samantha Jo Acy, 38, at $200,000 cash bail following a brief hearing. Jones in August changed Acy's bail from $125,000 because she tested positive for multiple drugs between January and July.
"I see no reason to disturb that order," said Jones. "The motion is denied."
Acy allegedly provided the drugs that killed Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24, 2021. After an autopsy, the cause of death was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl, police said.
Probation Officer Jennifer Gehr that Acy tested positive on May 9, July 18, July 28 and Aug. 8 for varying substances, including suboxone, methadone, fentanyl and THC. Children & Youth also reported a positive test for fentanyl and methadone on Aug. 4.
Acy via videoconference testified that she had a medical marijuana card, which was acknowledged by probation and the Commonwealth, and that she had prescriptions for the other substances or was enrolled in any treatment programs. She said tests can show false positives for fentanyl when suboxone is present in the body.
"I feel it (her bail) should have never been raised in the first place," said Acy. "I struggle with addiction but I'm taking steps to make sure I'm not a risk to the community."
The defense also presented a prescription bottle as evidence.
Gehr testified that Acy failed to report her prescriptions, as required. Probation was unable to verify the prescriptions, she said.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said Acy has been incarcerated for two months and 17 days.
Acy's "track record isn't good" with so many positive tests, not informing probation of prescription information and the nature of the charges.
Public Defender Michael Suders said Acy has prescriptions and a medical marijuana card. Acy is not a flight risk, he added.
After Jones's ruling, Acy asked him how she could be denied the bail motion if she was attending a methadone clinic. Jones cut her off and told her that the ruling was final.
Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Acy originally posted $125,000 bail on Jan. 21 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg. She returned to jail on Aug. 9 following Jones's first bail modification hearing.