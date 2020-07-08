SUNBURY — A 38-year-old caretaker accused of attempting to kill an elderly couple by putting rodent poison in their tobacco will remain incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail.
Tina Marie Young, of Montandon, and defense attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, were unable to convince President Judge Charles Saylor on Wednesday to release Young on supervised bail with an ankle monitor and no contact with the victims. Saylor denied the request, saying the state Constitution excludes bail for defendants facing capital offenses or offenses where the punishment could be life in prison.
"This will allow Ms. Young to return to society, to return to work and defend this matter from home," Rude said prior to Saylor's decision.
Young, in jail on $250,000 bail, faces attempted murder and other related charges after she allegedly put rodent poison in loose tobacco that was being used to roll cigarettes for a 73-year-old woman and her 80-year-old husband. She has been jailed for more than a year.
Rude in January requested a mental evaluation, but said his concerns had been resolved over the last six months. If she had been released, Rude said Young would have stayed with her daughter; he noted Young's ailing mother had passed.
The victims told troopers on June 14, 2019, that Young, their in-home health assistant, forged the couple's signatures and cashed a check in the amount of $2,500. When confronted, Young asked the woman not to press charges and she would pay them back, police said.
Soon after, police said Young rolls all of their cigarettes and they did not taste right when the woman started smoking them. Police said the bags of loose tobacco had a bright green substance in them.
Young also used the couple's bank card to pay for $1,482 in cellphone bills, car insurance, a mobile storage unit, items at Walmart and Weis and a plane ticket for her daughter to fly from Florida to Williamsport.
In total across the three cases, now consolidated, Young is facing two counts of felony attempted murder; seven felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault, forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, two counts of access device fraud and identity theft; and four misdemeanor charges of two counts of reckless endangerment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.