MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel woman allegedly broke an officer's thumb and poked him in the eye during a confrontation with law enforcement in a park in Mount Carmel on Aug. 11, according to Mount Carmel Borough Police.
Nina Sole Henry, 18, of East Seventh Street, Mount Carmel, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and criminal trespass; and seven misdemeanors counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, two possession of marijuana charges, and two disorderly conduct charges. Mount Carmel Borough Patrolman Evan Freiler filed the charges in the Mount Carmel Office of District Judge William Cole.
Freiler reported that he and Patrolman Tyler Herbster observed a man and woman at 1:10 a.m. Aug. 11 inside the gazebo at the town park located at Third and Chestnut streets in the borough. Due to recent vandalism, no one is allowed inside the town park after dark.
Freiler approached them and asked for identification. The woman gave a name and date of birth, and Freiler asked for the year. The woman became visibly nervous, her voice and body were shaking, she was swaying back and forth and placing her hands around her waist and tucking them in her jacket, police said.
Freiler again informed her to identify herself correctly, but she allegedly refused, police said.
The woman was informed she would be placed under arrest, but she began allegedly walking away and attempting to hide behind the man she was with. Borough Officer Tyler Herbster grabbed her arm to place her in handcuffs, but the man allegedly began pushing the officer away. He was placed in handcuffs after some resistance, police said.
Freiler said he observed both the woman and Herbster on the ground. The woman was on top of Herbster's back. The officer screamed, "Ow! My eye!" police said.
Freiler struggled with the woman and placed her into handcuffs. She continued to scream after being told to stop, police said.
Herbster requested an ambulance for himself via radio. He said he believed his thumb was broken and his eye was aching. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.
The woman still refused to provide identification. The woman was found with 50 marijuana cigarette butts, a grinder, baggies containing leafy residue and a used joint, police said.
The man identified himself as Ryan Ruzzo, 19, of East Seventh Street. He identified the woman as Nina Henry, police said.
Ruzzo was also charged with a felony count of criminal trespass; and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law.
Henry and Ruzzo were both arraigned in front of Cole on Aug. 11 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail for Henry and $10,000 cash bail for Ruzzo. They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.