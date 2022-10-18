SELINSGROVE — Theresa J. Risso is back in Snyder County jail after being accused of shoplifting as she awaited trial on felony charges stemming from a violent crash on the Strip last spring.
Earlier this month, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch filed a court motion to revoke the $200,000 cash bail that was posted on the 43-year-old Risso's behalf Aug. 22 after Selinsgrove police filed several counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property against her alleging she stole items from Weis Markets on four occasions following her release from jail.
Risso had been held at the Snyder County Prison since her arrest last March for allegedly crashing her car into several vehicles while driving intoxicated and speeding on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam before slamming into a parked car and flipping her own vehicle onto the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant.
Police said Risso's 18-month-old daughter was improperly restrained in a car seat in the vehicle. The child was not injured.
Risso and two other people, a man sitting in the parked vehicle and a restaurant worker, were treated for injuries.
The restaurant has permanently closed and the damaged building has been razed.
Shamokin Dam police said Risso was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .327, or more than four times the legal limit.
She is scheduled to be tried on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and causing a catastrophe.
According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 by Selinsgrove police, Risso stole $102.07 worth of items, including a hairbrush, stickers and batteries, from Weis Markets in Selinsgrove.
The alleged thefts occurred five times, with the first on Feb. 23 and four others happening in August and September, the complaint said.
In an amended motion filed Monday regarding the request to revoke bail based on the retail theft charges, Piecuch said Risso's attorney, Alan Ross, of Harrisburg, agreed with the motion and that Risso would voluntarily surrender to the county jail Tuesday morning.
The $200,000 bail posted on her behalf in August will be returned, the motion said.