SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township woman faces misdemeanor charges of intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct after city police say she was outside District Judge John Gembic's office shouting vulgarities at a witness and police.
Karen Gregorio, 56, of Lower Patch Road, is jailed on $5,000 after Shamokin police said they were called to Gembic's office on Arch Street for a report of a disorderly female.
Officers said they attempted to speak with Gregorio when they arrived but she began to yell profanities at police.
Eventually, Gregorio was arrested and brought to the Shamokin Police Department, officers said.
The woman was at Gembic's on Tuesday for her own hearing on charges she previously assaulted another individual, police said.
Gregorio was outside Gembic's office due to COVID-19 restrictions that require all defendants who are not in custody and witnesses to remain outside the building until they are called for their hearing, police said.
Police said Gregorio spotted a witness in her case and yelled obscenities at the individual, police said.
Gregorio was charged and arraigned by Gembic and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.