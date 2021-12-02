SUNBURY — A woman found guilty by a Northumberland County jury in September of attempted homicide by arson is seeking a new attorney before she is sentenced.
On Thursday, Misty Dunbar, 26, of Elizabethville, appeared by video in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to request that Public Defender John Broda be removed from her case. Saylor gave her 30 days to find a private attorney and rescheduled her sentencing from today to 9:15 a.m. Jan. 21.
Dunbar, a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $350,000 cash bail, said Broda was not filing motions she wanted him to file.
"It's hard to find a new attorney because we already had the trial," said Dunbar. "I have people calling for me. I have the money for it."
A jury deliberated for 90 minutes in September and found Dunbar guilty of all 13 charges related to starting a fire at an occupied home in Mount Carmel in 2019. Dunbar was accused by Mount Carmel Police of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward Kelly Witmer, an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St.
Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, were both arrested for the crime the day after a fire destroyed the residence and badly damaged an adjoining property on Aug. 13, 2019.
Saylor said Broda would remain as her attorney until she found a new one. If she was unable to find a new attorney, Broda would represent her at the sentencing.
At one point, Dunbar asked Saylor to compel Broda to file post-sentencing motions. Saylor explained that post-sentencing motions can only be filed after a defendant is sentenced.
Rhoads pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2020, to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.