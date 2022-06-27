The Daily Item
MAHONING TWP. — A 90-year-old Danville woman was hospitalized in critical condition on Monday afternoon after she crashed her car into two other vehicles and twice into a wall in the parking garage of the Geisinger Woodbine Outpatient Clinic.
Mahoning Township police said Edith Barnhart had pulled her 2003 Toyota Camry into a parking stall in the parking garage and struck a wall at about 1 p.m. She then backed out of the stall and struck a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Heather Auten, 30, of Danville, causing disabling damage to the Ford’s front driver side, according to the police report. Barnhart then accelerated away from the Auten vehicle and struck a parked 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup owned by Shane Augustine, 51, also of Danville, causing minor damage to the truck’s driver side rear bumper. Barnhart accelerated away from the pickup and struck a wall head-on, causing major disabling damage to her car.
Police said Barnhart was injured in the crash and transported via ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, where a nursing supervisor confirmed her condition late Monday night. Auten and a rear seat passenger were uninjured, police said. Barnhart’s and Auten’s vehicles were towed by Riverside Towing.
East End Fire Company, Geisinger Security and Geisinger medical staff assisted police on the scene.