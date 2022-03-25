SHAMOKIN DAM — Lucinda and Emily Marks are giving new life to an old building where antiques, primitives and home decor from more than 50 vendors are on display at 3314 N. Old Trail.
The mother and daughter duo are holding an open house Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Shops on Old Trail which they opened last month.
"So many people love the historic building," Lucinda Marks said of the property that used to be a fabric store and a men's shirt factory and still features original wood flooring and buttons that fell through the cracks.
Patron Diane Burrell, of Danville, said she enjoys shopping at small vintage shops.
"I'd rather have something handmade," she said.
Lucinda Marks operated a similar business in Lewisburg for 30 years and decided to relocate to the Shamokin Dam location last month when Old Trail Merchantile antique shop closed after less than a year.
Many of the vendors have remained and the Marks' have been able to add a few more, with plans to feature up to 75 in the expansive building.
"We're looking for more inexpensive antique and vintage items," Lucinda Marks said.
She and her daughter said they enjoy meeting customers and finding out how they intend to use a chosen item, like the recent sale of a guitar to a college student who said he plans to refurbish the instrument.
"It's always neat to hear their stories," said Emily Marks.
In a few weeks, the shop will feature a seating area where customers can have a free cup of coffee, read or play cards as well as crafting workshops.
Beginning April 24, there will be an outdoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. To reserve an eight-foot table for $10, call 570-217-9174.
Regular business hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.