DANVILLE — Two women, one from Milton, died at Geisinger Medical Center Thursday after they were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Montour County on Tuesday afternoon.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn, in a news release Thursday night, said Margaret E. Smith, 70, of Williamsport, died from her injuries at 1:58 p.m., while Sandra Hoffman, 78, of Milton, died at 8 p.m.
Lynn said Smith was an unrestrained back seat passenger in a vehicle driven by Ward Bennett, 73, of Williamsport, while Hoffman was the other driver.
A Geisinger nursing supervisor said Thursday that David L. Smith, 50, of Williamsport, who was a passenger in the Bennett car, was listed in critical condition, while Bennett was listed in fair condition.
Tpr. James Gutierrez of state police at Milton said the crash, at the intersection of Routes 54 and 44 in Limestone Township, occurred at about 2 p.m. when Bennett, who was northbound on Route 44 (Whitehall Road) in a 2014 Jeep Compass, failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Hoffman’s 2019 Hyundai Tucson, eastbound on Route 54, struck Bennett’s Jeep as it went through the intersection.
The Jeep traveled south off of the road, turning counterclockwise and overturning on its 3 o’clock position facing northwest, south of Route 54 in a cornfield, Gutierrez reported. Hoffman’s vehicle came to rest facing south, south of Route 54 off the roadway. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene.
The trooper cited Bennett for a stop sign violation.
Ambulances transported all four victims to Geisinger.
The trooper said there were no alcohol or drugs involved.
Besides state police, the emergency units responding to the crash included Danville Ambulance, Washingtonville Fire Company and Washingtonville Fire Police, Valley Township Fire Company, Geisinger EMS, Milton EMS and Warrior Run Area Fire Department, according to the trooper and Montour County and Union County 911 dispatchers.