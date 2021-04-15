COAL TOWNSHIP — A 40-year old Riverside inmate who was extradited from Illinois after fleeing with her two children in violation of court instructions allegedly attacked a correctional officer, spit in the face of another, and tried to take a Taser from them at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
County Detective Degg Stark on Thursday charged Sawsan Hadidi, 40, with a felony count of aggravated harassment by prisons, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of criminal mischief. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic in relation to the Feb. 22 incident at the jail.
Hadidi originally moved from Shamokin in June, appeared at a court hearing on June 11, and left Riverside with the children sometime between June 11 and June 12, according to police. The children were 4-years-old and 3 months old at the time.
She appeared on billboards along the East Coast over the summer after an Amber Alert was issued and she was taken into custody in Niles, Illinois, less than 15 miles outside of Chicago, in September. At a cost of $3,000, Hadidi was returned to Northumberland County on Dec. 2 and committed to the county jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
Stark reported that Hadidi on Feb. 22 became "loud and aggressive" and failed to obey warnings to calm down. She refused to be moved to another cellblock and resisted efforts to be handcuffed, according to court documents.
Hadidi allegedly struck Correctional Officer Mark Hine in the face, causing minor injury around his cheek and eye and damaging his glasses, Stark reported.
Lt. Shane Clements then used his Taser on the woman's left leg, but the action appeared to have little effect on Hadidi. She then attempted to gain physical control of the device and spit in the face of Clements, Stark reported.
Sgt. Dennis Vest used pepper spray for a one-second burst in Hadidi's face, which caused the woman to stop resisting. She was taken to the medical department for decontamination, but was allegedly belligerent during the entire process, telling Clements that "she hopes God takes him," Stark reported.
Hine reported no open wounds but had swelling around his eye and cheek along with facial pain, Stark reported.
A preliminary hearing is pending in front of Gembic on the new charges.
In the original case, Hadidi faces six felony charges: two counts of interference with custody of children, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of concealment of the whereabouts of a child. She is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. May 28 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.