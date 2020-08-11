THARPTOWN — One woman was flown to Geisinger in Danville following a two-vehicle crash along Route 61 in Coal Township this afternoon.
The crash occurred around 2:30 at the intersection of Route 61 and 16th Street. A female driver had to be extricated from her vehicle after it rolled onto its side. The unidentified driver was taken by ambulance to nearby Geisinger-Shamokin. From there, she was flown to Geisinger Medical Center.
The male driver of the other vehicle refused treatment and drove his vehicle from the scene.
Mike Menapace, of the Coal Township Police Department, is the investigating officer.
AREA Service, Shamokin Police and fire departments from Shamokin and Coal Township responded.
There are traffic restrictions in place along Route 61. Traffic is being routed into Tharptown.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.