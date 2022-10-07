SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove woman facing trial for a violent crash in March on the Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam while under the influence of alcohol with her toddler in the vehicle is in more legal trouble for stealing merchandise from Weis Markets on several occasions.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he has filed a court motion to revoke the bail of Theresa J. Risso, 43, in the wake of the new charges filed against her.
Selinsgrove police Francis Petrovich filed five counts each of misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property against Risso, who he alleges stole $102.07 in makeup, shampoo, spices and other merchandise from the grocery store between February 23 and Sept. 12.
On March 4, nine days after the first alleged retail theft, authorities said an intoxicated Risso improperly placed her 18-month-old daughter in a car seat and drove with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit before crashing into several vehicles and Golden Chopsticks restaurant on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam and flipping her vehicle onto the roof of the building.
Three people, including Risso, were injured. Her child was unharmed.
The restaurant was permanently closed and the building has been razed.
Risso, who is awaiting trial on numerous felony charges stemming from the crash, including aggravated assault, child endangerment and drunk driving, was released from Snyder County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail on Aug. 22.
One week later, according to court records Petrovich filed at District Judge John Reed's office, she stole about $16 worth of merchandise — a hair brush, stickers and spices — from the grocery store.
Three other thefts followed on Sept. 1, Sept. 6 and Sept. 12, court records said.