DANVILLE — The multiple crashes near exit 212 on-I-80 during a Tuesday afternoon rainstorm claimed a second life.
Kathryn A. Malon, 76, of Fallentimber, Pa. died Wednesday, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where she had been taken after being involved in the accident.
According to Milton State Police, Malon — driving a 2015 Ford Fiesta — was driving on I-80 westbound in the right lane at mile marker 213. Driving behind Malon in the westbound lane was a 2007 Kenworth Northwest tractor-trailer driven by Daryle McNelis, 48, of Bloomsburg.
Behind the Kenworth in the left westbound lane was another tractor-trailer, a 2015 Freightliner, driven by Paramjeet Singh, of Union City, Ca.
The collision occurred, state trooper Christopher Isbitski said, when Malon lost control of her car, which began rotating across both travel lanes of I-80 westbound.
What followed was a chain of collisions. The Kenworth tractor-trailer hit the Ford, which traveled about 100 yards more before being hit by the second tractor-trailer. The Ford came to a final rest, Isbitski said, in contact with the first truck and a guard rail.
Malon was the seventh fatality in the Valley this year involved in a car crash.
Earl McCormick Jr., 74, the driver of a garbage truck, died on Tuesday in a second accident at about the same time. McCormick's truck collided with a tractor-trailer that had stopped because both westbound lanes were blocked by the two trucks that had been involved in the Malon crash.