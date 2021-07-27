SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the case involving the 2020 death of Michael Matukaitis.
During a hearing in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Tuesday, Nicole Shipe, 28, of Mount Carmel, pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 4.
If the judge accepts the plea deal, Shipe is facing a prison sentence of nine to 16 months at a minimum and five years as a maximum, according to Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden. The remaining charges — felony counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle, a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of reckless and careless driving — are likely to be dropped.
Police say Shipe's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she crashed her vehicle on Feb. 27, 2020, in the 200 block of Oak Street, which caused the death of Matukaitis on March 4.
When police arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Shipe standing outside the vehicles and Matukaitis slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat, police said.
Matukaitis had no pulse and was transported to Geisinger in Danville where he remained unresponsive until March 4 when he passed away. The coroner's report indicated that Matukaitis died of a brain injury due to a spinal cord fracture resulting from a motor vehicle crash, according to police.
Shipe's blood-alcohol level was 0.253 percent, which is just more than three times the legal limit, police said.
Shipe has been free on $10,00 unsecured bail since June 2020. She is represented by attorney Gregory Thomas Moro, of Danville.